Samantha Akkineni Finds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh Defence 'Deeply Disturbing'

Samantha Akkineni, who has worked with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda in Mahanati, commented on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's statement normalising violence in the name of love in Kabir Singh.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
Tamil and Telugu film actress Samantha Akkineni is one of the many celebs who have reacted to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest statements in an interview, where he justified the violence shown in Kabir Singh in the name of love. Ever since the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy released, the film has been facing raging criticism for normalising violence against women and celebrating toxic masculinity.

In a recent interview, Sandeep, who has made both the Telugu original and the Hindi remake, said, "When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there," he said in an interview to Film Companion.

Sandeep's justification caused more outrage, with actresses like Kubra Sait and Renuka Shahane slamming the director for opining that the women who had said they were uncomfortable with the film had not experienced real love. "I feel these women who were talking about this have never been in love... If you can't slap, touch your woman wherever you want, kiss, use cuss words, I don't see emotion there. There's nothing unconditional about that then," he said in the interview.

Read: Kubbra Sait, Renuka Shahane Blast Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Vanga for Normalising Violence

Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni has also joined the many voices who have spoken up against the director's views. In an Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of the interview, and captioned it, "Deeply disturbing."

sandeep-reddy-vanga-samantha-akkineni

Incidentally, the 32-year-old actress has worked with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda in the film Mahanati. Samantha, who is married to actor Naga Chitanya, is one of the most popular actresses down south. She has received a lot of appreciation for her latest release Oh Baby. Fan reviews of Oh Baby have dubbed the film as hilarious and emotional in equal measures, while Akkineni's performance has been hailed.

