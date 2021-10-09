Samantha Akkineni Gets Rakul Preet Singh's Support As She Blasts Rumours of Affairs, Abortions

Samantha Akkineni has got support from her fellow colleague, actress Rakul Preet Singh, after the latter lashed out at “false rumours" being spread in the media against her following her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Samantha on Friday broke her silence on separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, she also slammed those who have been spreading unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her separation.

In a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Samantha said divorce is “an extremely painful process" anyway but the “relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult. Samantha’s statement received support from Rakul and costume designer Neeraja Kona. While Rakul dropped a red heart emoji on Samantha’s statement, Neeraja commented “Love you papa," with a hug and heart emoji.

❤️— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 8, 2021

Love you papa ❤️ https://t.co/amLOYkC2Gq— Neerajaa Kona (@NeerajaKona) October 8, 2021

Samantha’s fans and well-wishers also extended their support to the actress by sending love and strength to her on social media. A user wrote, “You have shown courage in so many ways through your journey as a public personality. And I hope that courage helps you deal with this situation and you come out stronger and more resilient than you have been. Wish you the best of everything you need in this time." Another one commented, “You were a queen are a queen and will be a queen forever."

You were a queen are a queen and will be a queen forever ♥️Stay strong— Chaitanyaaji (@chaitanyaaa___) October 8, 2021

We love you Samantha— Pearl Dsouza (@pearl_tnie) October 9, 2021

You have shown courage in so many ways through your journey as a public personality. And I hope that courage helps you deal with this situation and you come out stronger and more resilient than you have been.Wish you the best of everything you need in this time ❤️ — Pranita Jonnalagedda (@PranitaRavi) October 8, 2021

Samantha and Chaitanya, who had tied the knot in October 2017, announced their separation last week in a joint statement. The duo said they decided to “part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths".

