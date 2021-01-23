Samantha Akkineni Gets Twitter Emoji Based on Her Family Man Season 2 Character

South actress Samantha Akkineni is making her digital debut with a negative character in The Family Man Season 2. Inspired by her character, the actress has now gotten an emoji to her name on Twitter. The Twitter character emoji is attached to the hashtags of the show and it features both Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha.

Several reports claimed that Samantha is the first Indian actress to get a character emoji. The 33-year-old actress has been receiving excited reactions from fans on Twitter, reported ETimes.

The series is set to release on February 12 and it's trailer will be launched soon. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles, the opening season of the family action-thriller was applauded by critics and netizens for its engaging narration and terrific performances. The plot of the web series revolves around a middle-class man (Manoj) who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the T.A.S.C, a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

Speaking about her part in the project, Samantha said, "With the digital space booming, I knew I had to be a part of this revolution. What better way to make my digital debut, than with one of India's most loved series. I have loved Raj & DK's work and given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn't have asked for better partners.”