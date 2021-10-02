Samantha Akkineni Posts About 'Truth and Love' Before Divorce Announcement With Naga Chaitanya

After weeks of speculation, actors and Telugu film industry superstars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have finally announced their separation. On Saturday, the formal couple took to their respective social media and shared a joint statement requesting their fans for privacy during the difficult time. Prior to the announcement, Samantha had shared an Instagram story about dispair, which netizens are seeing in a different light post the separation announcement.

Taking to Instagram stories, Samantha shared a post that read, “When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it – always." She shared it with the hashtag #MYMOMMASAID."

Samantha and Chaitanya, fondly called Chaysam, announced their divorce with a statement that read, “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths."

The statement further read, “We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot on October 7, 2017. They started dating on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Chaitanya and Samantha have worked in several films together. They impressed audiences with their chemistry in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), Autonagar Surya (2014) and Manam (2014).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam. She will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya’s latest release Love Story has broken several box-office records. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film also stars Sai Pallavi.

