Samantha Akkineni Has a Gala Time as She Goes Cycling With Friends

Actress Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian film industry, and has now become a household name all over India with The Family Man 2. The actress recently talked to a publication where she said she is taking a short break from films. Samantha had revealed that she hasn’t taken a break in 11 years of her career. Now, on Friday the actress took to Instagram to share that she went on a fun cycling trip with her friends.

In the picture shared by Samantha, her group can be seen posing with their cycles. The actress wore a white top and black-and-white cycling shorts. She could be seen wearing sunglasses and smiling in the picture. The actress captioned the picture with a heart emoji.

Samantha had recently shared a picture in a scenic location with her her friend Shilpa Reddy’s son. She wrote, “Our little discovery ☺️ #todaysadventure #monsoons."

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Samantha talked about her brief break from films. She said, “I am taking a small break for a month or so. I haven’t signed anything new. When I come back from the break, I will start listening to the scripts. Right now, I don’t have any projects in the pipeline."

Samantha made her film debut with Gautham Menon’s Telugu romance film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. She is known for films like Theri, Majili, Eega, Rangasthalam, Super Deluxe among many others. She is married to actor Naga Chaitanya.

