Samantha Akkineni Has Decided to Stay Away from Twitter After Online Hate Post ChaySam Split: Report

Samantha Akkineni‘s separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya led to rumours of her having affairs. Some reports also claimed that she never wanted children and has had abortions. The actor announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya on October 2. Ever since she made the official announcement about ending her marriage, the South actress has been facing a whole lot of social media hate.

As per a report in Mirchi 9, the actress has now decided to stay away from Twitter. After announcing separation from Chaitanya, Samantha shared only two tweets. While one was to address all the “false" accusations that were being made on her, the other was a sponsored tweet pertaining to a brand endorsement.

Samantha Akkineni’s Message After Split With Naga Chaitanya: ‘I’m Not Perfect…’

Last month, Samantha had issued a statement on Twitter, lashing out at “false rumours". While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, she also slammed those who have been spreading unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her separation.

In a statement posted on her Twitter, Samantha said divorce is “an extremely painful process" anyway but the “relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult. Samantha’s statement received support from her fellow colleague Rakul Preet Singh and costume designer Neeraja Kona. Samantha’s fans and well-wishers also extended their support to the actress by sending love and strength to her on social media.

Samantha and Chaitanya, who had tied the knot in October 2017, announced their separation on October 2 in a joint statement. The duo said they decided to “part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.