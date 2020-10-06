Samantha Akkineni Has the Sweetest Wedding Anniversary Wish for Husband Naga Chaitanya

One of the most gorgeous couples in Tollywood, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni has completed three years of blissful married life. On the occasion of their 3rd wedding anniversary on October 6, Samantha has shared the most adorable post.

Samantha selected a lovely photograph from her vault that has her and her hubby dearest all smiles. The black and white throwback shows the power couple dressed in stunning ethnic outfits.

Samantha sealed the post with the most heartfelt note for her ‘husband’. She wrote, “you are my person and I am yours , that whatever door we come to , we will open it together . Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni.️”

The picture was taken during one of the festivities from Naga Chaitanya’s cousin, actor Rana Daggubati’s marriage.

Rana, who got hitched with Miheeka Bajaj in August 2020, too dropped a comment under his sister-in-law's post. He wrote, “Happy, happy forever."

Samantha who attended the close knit engagement ceremony of Rana had shared the most adorable husband appreciation post. She shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya who is smiling ear to ear and wrote, “After sending mommy, aunties, sister, friends, very straight male friends it’s now Instagram’s turn... 'See eee my husband looks so handsome no???? ( husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now )”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the sets of their first film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009. Nicknamed “ChaySam” by fans, the couple took almost eight years to finally get together.

Their matrimony was one of the most beautiful and star-studded weddings of Telugu film industry. Following a ring exchange ceremony in January 2017 in Hyderabad, the couple had a destination wedding in Goa.

They got married following south Indian traditions on October 6, 2017 and the visuals from the emotional ceremony are fresh in memories to date. The following day, the couple walked down the aisle to exchange I dos in a white wedding ceremony.