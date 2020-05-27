MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Samantha Akkineni Hits 10 Million Followers on Instagram, Donates to NGOs Like Natalie Portman

Samantha Akkineni has clocked 10 million followers on Instagram and celebrated the feat with a happy photo from her film Oh Baby.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought after actresses in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. She enjoys a huge fan base down south, which reflects on her social media following as well.

The Super Deluxe actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated by sharing adorable pictures of herself with husband Naga Chaitanya and her pet dog Hash. She's being rewarded with increased followers, too. Samantha took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she has clocked 10 million followers.

The actress also said that she is taking a cue from Hollywood actress Natalie Portman and celebrating the unique feat by donating to 10 NGOs in honour of her the milestone. She shared a picture from her recent film, Oh Baby, and wrote, "Yayyyyyyyyyy 10 million... taking a cue from the gorgeous natalieportman. I have donated to 10 amazing NGO’s in honour of my big ten million family. love you (sic)."

Last week, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya attended the roka ceremony of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. Sharing a picture of Naga Chaitanya from the ceremony, Samantha wrote, "After sending mommy, aunties, sister, friends, very straight male friends it's now Instagram's turn .. 'See eee my husband looks so handsome no ???? (husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now) (sic)."

Read: Naga Chaitanya Trolls Samantha Akkineni Over Husband Appreciation Post

Samantha's Instagram feed is full of photos of her husband and her dog. Take a look:

On the professional front, Samantha is waiting for the release of her upcoming Hindi web series, The Family Man 2. She has also signed a Tamil film with young director Ashwin Saravanan.

