Samantha Akkineni House Hunting in Mumbai, The Family Man Actress to Make Inroads Into Bollywood

Last week, south Indian celebrity couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced that they were parting ways as husband and wife. The couple who had been married since 2017 made the announcement of their separation on their official Instagram accounts. “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," the joint statement read.

Since the announcement, Samantha is often seen sharing posts on her Instagram Stories section. Meanwhile, News18.com has now learnt that after the success of The Family Man 2, Samantha is looking for a permanent residence in Mumbai. The Super Deluxe star has apparently asked her close aides in Mumbai to look out for a good house in a posh area in the city.

“While Samantha in one of her fan interactions has denied moving to Mumbai, the actor is actually looking for a house in the city. She has seen a few houses in Juhu, Khar and Bandra (suburban Mumbai) and is yet to finalise it. This won’t be her permanent home and will continue to juggle between the two cities. She will continue staying in Hyderabad but will also have a new address in Mumbai." reveals the source.

The source adds that the reason for a house in Mumbai is due to work, “Samantha has become really popular after the success of The Family Man 2. The actor has been receiving many offers from the Hindi film industry. Samantha who started her career a decade ago is yet to work in a Hindi film. She is already in talks with Amazon Prime Video for another project which is almost finalised. She has been living out of his suitcase, travelling to Mumbai for script discussions with many filmmakers. Since she plans to spend a considerable time in the city, Samantha now wants a permanent residence in Mumbai."

The ChaySam fans are yet not over the duo’s separation. The couple who would have celebrated their fourth anniversary on October 7. Many fans have been digging out Samantha’s old anniversary post for Chaitanya and sharing them on social media. They even dropped anniversary wishes for the estranged couple on Samantha’s latest Instagram post

