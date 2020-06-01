Samantha Akkineni in Shock After Her Graduation Degree Makes Its Way to Twitter

Samantha Akkineni couldn’t believe that a copy of her Bachelor degree was uploaded on social media. A Twitter user, on May 31, posted a picture of the actresses’ college provisional certificate.

The 33-year-old was granted a provisional degree in Commerce by the University of Madras. She passed out from Stella Maris College, Chennai in the year 2007.

Samantha, who was stunned to see this post, responded to it a while later. She replied asking, "How did you get this?"

However, the user, who shared the photo without any reason, deleted the post later.

Fans and followers of the Rangasthalam actress were no less surprised. They are busy probing why the copy was posted and deleted later.

On the work front, Samantha’s last movie outing was B. V. Nandini Reddy’s Oh! Baby in 2019. She has a slew of films in her kitty including C. Prem Kumar’s remake of ’96, titled Jaanu opposite Sharwanand.

She is set to make her digital debut with the second season of The Family Man that stars Manoj Bajpayee. The series is the brainchild of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

She will also feature in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Reportedly, Samantha will essay the role of a popular Carnatic singer, by the name, Bangalore Nagarathnamma which will be directed by filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.

