Samantha Akkineni Initially Rejected Item Number Oo Antava From Allu Arjun's Film Pushpa

Samantha Akkineni has been making the headlines for her first dance number in a film. The Tamil superstar appeared in the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. She has been gathering praise for her performance since then. However, the actress initially thought of giving up the offer. She considered it after the film’s director Sukumar gave her the example of Pooja Hegde’s dance number in Rangasthalam.

The Family Man 2 actress also shared her experience of working in the dance number. According to BollywoodLife, she said, “It’s really challenging to get the steps perfect, the beat, and dance with Allu Arjun, it’s my god tiring.”

The actress also shared an appreciation post for Allu Arjun. On Instagram, she wrote, “This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post !!A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was 🔥🔥

I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG …. 🙏🙏🙏

Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired ☺️"

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. Actor Sunil, actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others are to appear in important roles as well. The multi-starrer, multi-lingual movie was released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 revolves around smuggling and the smuggling industry. The film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. Sukumar has hit the right chords with the tone and direction of the film. Devi Sri Prasad’s music befits the film and every song is a chartbuster.

