Samantha Akkineni Initiates ‘One Bucket’ Challenge, Highlights India's Water Crisis

Actress Samantha Akkineni, who is seen in Tamil and Telugu movies, recently took to her Twitter handle to initiate a new challenge amidst the ongoing water crisis in the country. In one of her recent post on Twitter, the Oh! Baby actress urged her fans to use just one bucket of water on July 21 as part of the challenge. She named the challenge as 'One Bucket' Challenge.

She tweeted "Who’s with me ? This Sunday.. One bucket challenge.. (with pictures) .. no long showers , no washing vehicles , no leaving the tap on while you wash your face ..... I will post a pic of my bright blue bucket as well (no cheating) #everydropcounts."

Water crisis is one the major issues that the country is facing right now. With Chennai almost out of drinking water due to depletion of ground water and lack of rains, it won't be long till other cities face the same issue as well. Currently Hyderabad is also going through water scarcity issues. So, as a result, it is important to preserve water. And it seems like Samantha is doing her bit.

On the work front Samantha Akkineni was last seen in B.V. Nandini Reddy’s Oh! Baby. Along with her, the movie also featured notable stars like Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi, Rajendra Prasad. The movie was a Telugu remake of the South Korean film Miss Granny.

