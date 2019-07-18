Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Samantha Akkineni Initiates ‘One Bucket’ Challenge, Highlights India's Water Crisis

Samantha Akkineni urged her fans to use just one bucket of water on July 21 as part of the challenge.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Samantha Akkineni Initiates ‘One Bucket’ Challenge, Highlights India's Water Crisis
A still of Samantha Akkineni from Oh Baby Teaser
Loading...

Actress Samantha Akkineni, who is seen in Tamil and Telugu movies, recently took to her Twitter handle to initiate a new challenge amidst the ongoing water crisis in the country. In one of her recent post on Twitter, the Oh! Baby actress urged her fans to use just one bucket of water on July 21 as part of the challenge. She named the challenge as 'One Bucket' Challenge.

She tweeted "Who’s with me ? This Sunday.. One bucket challenge.. (with pictures) .. no long showers , no washing vehicles , no leaving the tap on while you wash your face ..... I will post a pic of my bright blue bucket as well (no cheating) #everydropcounts."

Water crisis is one the major issues that the country is facing right now. With Chennai almost out of drinking water due to depletion of ground water and lack of rains, it won't be long till other cities face the same issue as well. Currently Hyderabad is also going through water scarcity issues. So, as a result, it is important to preserve water. And it seems like Samantha is doing her bit.

On the work front Samantha Akkineni was last seen in B.V. Nandini Reddy’s Oh! Baby. Along with her, the movie also featured notable stars like Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi, Rajendra Prasad. The movie was a Telugu remake of the South Korean film Miss Granny.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram