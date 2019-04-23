Samantha Akkineni is All Smiles in This Unseen Picture From Venkatesh Daggubati’s Daughter's Wedding

Aashritha, daughter of Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati, recently got married to her boyfriend Vinayaka Reddy. The wedding, which took place a month ago on March 23, was a grand affair, which saw the presence of some of the biggest names from the Telugu film industry.From Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan to Samantha Akkineni and her husband Naga Chaitanya, the wedding was attended by some of the biggest stars of Telugu industry. The three-day wedding took place in Jaipur and pictures from the ceremony were all over the internet.However, there’s something new and unseen from the wedding that has been doing rounds. Tamil actress Samantha Akkineni, who was in Jaipur with actor-husband Naga Chaitanya to attend Aashritha's wedding, has shared a picture from the pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram page.With the caption, "Full Feels", Samantha shared the picture which also has Ventakesh Daggubati, Aashritha and their family. This flamboyant and vibrant picture definitely had 'full feels' with the smiling faces of the Southern beauty along with the Daggubati family.Aashritha, daughter of Venkatesh Daggubati is the first cousin of Naga Chaitanya. Therefore, Samantha's closeness to the Daggubati family and the bride is rightly justified.Earlier, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati also shared a collage from Aashritha's wedding with Vinayaka Reddy, with the caption, "And another happily ever after."Samantha is currently enjoying the success of her recent movie Majili, which has done fairly well on box office. She was in the lead role in Majili, opposite her husband Naga Chaitanya.