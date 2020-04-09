Samantha Akkineni is an Exquisite Oeuvre in this Still from Raja Ravi Varma’s Replication

Actress Samantha Akkineni collaborated with photographer G Venket Ram to recreate legendary painter Raja Ravi Varma’s iconic works. Today, Ram dropped a still from the shoot where Samantha makes for an unmissable gaze. In the snap, Samantha is seen holding the framed picture of the same image she had replicated for the calendar shoot.

The post was captioned as, “Here’s @samantharuthprabhuoffl with rajaravivarma painting of an expectant mother holding a fruit symbolic of a new life. G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma(sic.)”

The photoshoot had seen many renowned ladies from the Southern cinema recreate the late artist’s beautiful muses including Ramya as mythological character Damayant and Shruti Haasan as Lady in the Moonlight and Rani of Kurupam, among others.

Samantha who portrayed Varma's canvas of a woman holding a fruit, unveiled her shot on the photo-sharing platform saying, "Always the best working with you @venketramg... recreating Ravi varmas work for NAAM. So glad I could be a part of this meaningful project..Thankyou.”

The shoots captured the essence of the celebrated painter and the 19th-century era with substantial sensitivity and maturity.



The calendar was designed for Naam Charitable Trust, which has been actively working towards women empowerment for over a decade. The calendar’s limited edition was launched in Chennai on February 3, 2020.

Meanwhile, Samantha has been roped in for C. Prem Kumar’s remake of ’96, titled Jaanu opposite Sharwanand. She will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.