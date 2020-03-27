Samantha Akkineni is 'Drunk by Noon' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, See Pic

Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni has been enjoying self-quarantine time with her hubby Naga Chaitanya and their adorable pet dog Hash. It was only recently that she shared an adorable picture of the two from her home and now she reveals what she is up to during the lockdown period in the country.

Read: Samantha Akkineni Shares Adorable Quarantine Pic of Naga Chaitanya with Pet Dog Hash

Samantha shared in her Instagram stories that she is cooking bolognese for lunch as she gave a glimpse of her preparations for the dish. Later, she also shared a candid pic from her lunch table and wrote over it 'drunk by noon'. The image has a wine glass alongside a wine bottle as Samantha seems to be enjoying every bit of her 'me' time while the coronavirus lockdown is in effect.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen next alongside Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. The shooting for the film has been delayed due to the coronavirus.

Follow @News18Movies for more

