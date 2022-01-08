Samantha Ruth Prabhu is hard at work at the gym. The fitness enthusiast never takes a day off from her workout regimen, recently the actor continued to serve up some new fitness inspiration in the form of a short video for us. Samantha shared a video from her fitness diaries on Instagram stories, and we are enthralled by her focus and hard work.

Samantha wrote in her caption that she is determined to strengthen her heavy lifting game and that she is getting back to her fitness basics with more dedication. In her stories, she also mentioned Junaid Shaikh as support and someone who is assisting her in ‘correcting her form.’ She said, “Go low or Go home…back to basics ..@junaid.shaikh88…correcting my form.”

Samantha can be seen doing weight training like a pro and acing the fitness routine in a video shared by the actor on her Instagram stories. Samantha can be seen holding the weights with both hands, lifting them in one swift movement, and repeating the cycle a few times while dressed in baby pink sportswear and grey sports shoes.

The actor is a fitness fanatic, and glimpses from her gym diaries usually appear on her Instagram profile in the form of videos and photos. Samantha continues to share these glimpses in the hopes of encouraging her Instagram family to start taking strength training seriously.

A few days back, Samantha also shared a clip from her gym diaries in which she can be seen assembling the 5KG plates on each side and pushing the load with minimal effort. In the video, she is wearing a black tank top and encouraging her followers to hit the gym and pump iron. She also later revealed the actual reason why she enjoys working out as she enjoys eating. Samantha needs to exercise so that she can eat a plate full of samosas without worrying about the extra calories.

On the professional front, Samantha has received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the viral Oo Antava song from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha’s first special dance number, according to Allu Arjun, and she had a long list of questions before making an agreement to it.

