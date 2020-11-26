Samantha Akkineni is Living Her Dream Vacay in Maldives with Hubby Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni, winning hearts with her new show Sam Jam these days, is currently enjoying a serene getaway in Maldives with hubby Naga Chaitanya. The Tollywood diva has been regularly sharing updates about her serene vacay, enjoying the beaches and the lush greenery.

Her recent click, taken probably at a resort, shows the actress walking by as she is surrounded among trees and plants. The carefree attitude in the picture, which shows Samantha wearing a pink crop top and shots with shoes, is here to make you envious of her happy days.

Another picture, shared on Thursday morning, shows the diva killing it by the beach, as she poses in the background of ocean water. It comes with a caption which reads, “You are the universe, expressing itself as a human for a little while”.

The duo is at the exotic location to celebrate the birthday of Naga Chaitanya, marked on November 23. On his special day, Samantha shared a picture of the birthday boy taking a stroll in a resort near the sea. The caption accompanying the post was, “Always living life on your own terms @chayakkineni.. Wishing you only happiness always and forever”.

Back at home, the beauty is busy shooting segments for her talk show Sam Jam, inviting some of the famous faces of Telugu film industry, including Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Chiranjeevi.

Daggubati recently opened up about his near death-experience on the show. He also revealed about the mental health issues, due to which he also walked out of Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj The Pride Of India.