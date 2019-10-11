Samantha Akkineni is Loving Sonam Kapoor's Classy Suit by Ralph Lauren

With the millions of fans that popular actors and actresses have these days, their fans from within the industry are often less noticed. Nevertheless film stars never hesitate to express their love or admiration for their fellow heroes. A recent Instagram post by Sonam Kapoor was loved by Southern actress Samantha Akkineni. She loved it so much that she even shared it on her own Instagram story.

In the post, Sonam Kapoor can be seen wearing a classic black pantsuit by Ralph Lauren. The suit is a three-piece set with a cropped blazer jacket, a crisp white shirt layered up with a vest. She topped it all off with an oversized silk lapel.

In the caption she also revealed that the get up was for an event labelled as The Gentleman's Evening. Well irrespective of the event, Sonam Kapoor couldn't have been better dressed for it.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Despite a good response towards the trailer, the film released to mixed reviews.

