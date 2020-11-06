Samantha Akkineni's Quirky Reply to Fan Who Asked Her to Divorce Naga Chaitanya

One of the most popular actresses of the South film industry, Samantha Akkineni is not only a diva but she also knows it well to beat anyone with her quirky replies. The actress was asked by one of her fans to divorce Naga Chaitanya and marry him ,to which she give a hilarious reply. The actress on Thursday took to her social media handle and shared a picture where she can be seen posing in a white attire with her blissful smile. She put a sunshine emoji in her caption to define her mood.

While many of her fans lauded her for her beauty in the comment section, some of the fans went on proposing the beauty for marriage and even asked her to divorce Chaitanya. The actress gave a quirky reply to one such comment as she wrote in Tamil, “Kashtam...okapan chey....chay ni adigu (It’s difficult).” Her reply left everyone in splits.

Samantha was recently seen as a guest host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as her father-in-law and south superstar Nagarjuna, who is the host of the show, has gone to Manali for the shooting of his upcoming film, Wild Dog. The actress shared a picture of herself from the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and pens a heartfelt note. In her long note, she mentioned that she has never seen an episode of the show before and thanked her Mama for showing trust in her.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be directed by Vignesh Shivan.