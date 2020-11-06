Samantha Akkineni's Quirky Reply to Fan Who Asked Her to Divorce Naga Chaitanya
Samantha Akkineni with Naga Chaitanya
After an Instagram user asked South star Samantha Akkineni to divorce her husband Naga Chaitanya, she left a quirky comment saying it will be difficult for her to do so.
Trending Desk
November 06, 2020
One of the most popular actresses of the South film industry, Samantha Akkineni is not only a diva but she also knows it well to beat anyone with her quirky replies. The actress was asked by one of her fans to divorce Naga Chaitanya and marry him ,to which she give a hilarious reply. The actress on Thursday took to her social media handle and shared a picture where she can be seen posing in a white attire with her blissful smile. She put a sunshine emoji in her caption to define her mood.
While many of her fans lauded her for her beauty in the comment section, some of the fans went on proposing the beauty for marriage and even asked her to divorce Chaitanya. The actress gave a quirky reply to one such comment as she wrote in Tamil, “Kashtam...okapan chey....chay ni adigu (It’s difficult).” Her reply left everyone in splits.
Samantha was recently seen as a guest host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as her father-in-law and south superstar Nagarjuna, who is the host of the show, has gone to Manali for the shooting of his upcoming film, Wild Dog. The actress shared a picture of herself from the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and pens a heartfelt note. In her long note, she mentioned that she has never seen an episode of the show before and thanked her Mama for showing trust in her.

An experience to remember ❤️ .. Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host ! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru.. I could find the strength to overcome my fears ... the fear that I had no experience hosting , the fear of Telugu .. I had never even watched an episode before 😊.. (ended up doing a marathon 3 days before the show ) Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this 😁.. And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode .. I was jumping with joy ❤️ And GK Mohan garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode of #bigbossseason4 🙏 Styled by @pallavi_85 Saree @kshitijjalori Jewellery @krsalajewellery 📷 @stories_throughthelens
Meanwhile, Samantha will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be directed by Vignesh Shivan.