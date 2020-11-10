Samantha Akkineni Leaves Her Fans Awestruck as she Poses in a Red Pantsuit, See Pic

Samantha Akkineni, who is currently busy shooting her upcoming chat show Sam Jam, looks stunning in a red pantsuit with open hair, minimal makeup and red lip colour. The actress shared an adorable picture with a furry friend on her Instagram as she had a wonderful Sunday.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Oh what a wonderful day #worksatisfaction ... another day, another challenge (sic)." In the picture, the south actress can be seen cuddling her cute friend.

The beautiful actress has turned host for a celebrity talk show for the OTT platform Aha. The show will be launched a day before Diwali on November 13, and as the report suggests by Pinkvilla, the first guest will be no-one other than Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda. According to the report, the actor will be seen twinning in pantsuit paired with white sneakers.

Meanwhile, the actress didn’t miss to take out time for workout session amid her busy schedule. Today, she took to her social media handle and shared a video of herself where she can be seen following the instruction of the workout instructor.

The gorgeous actress also penned a note in the caption, a part of which reads, “May all beings everywhere be happy and free ,and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all. #day2ofplantbasedtransformation with @krishna__vikas.”

Samantha enjoys a huge fan following and often treats her fans with her stunning pictures. Every time she posts something, fans go gaga over it. They flood the comment section with their reactions. Recently, she shared a close-up picture of herself leaving everyone awestruck. The caption of the post reads, “It’s Telepathy, over.”

Samantha is all set to make her OTT debut with the season 2 of one of the most popular Amazon Prime web series The Family Man featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.