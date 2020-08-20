Samantha Akkineni Looks Back at Her Glam Goa Wedding with Naga Chaitanya, Shares Pic

The matrimony of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya is touted to be one of the most beautiful star-studded weddings of Tollywood. A few special moments from their big day including the fun-filled mehandi ceremony to the emotional South Indian wedding have resurfaced on social media.

Samantha and Chaitanya made things official first in January 2017 with a ring exchange ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple’s destination wedding festivities were hosted by an upscale resort in Goa.

They tied the knot following south Indian traditions on October 6, 2017. The bride-to-be went vintage for the rituals like find the ring and the Hindu pheras. Samantha wore an ivory Kanjeevaram silk saree and a crimson blouse that gave a starring element to her wedding look. Samantha opted for temple jewellery including a baroque necklace, jhumkas and matha patti. The groom-to-be opted for a classic off-white dhoti and kurta set.

The couple walked down the aisle for a white wedding ceremony the following day. They exchanged ‘I dos’ during the intimate wedding against the sprawling view of the sea to reinstate their commitment in matrimony.

Samantha was a sight to behold in a custom white gown with an off-shoulder neckline and ballgown skirt. The ensemble look was finished with a veil elaborated with crystals and handmade organza flowers. She chose a diamond string necklace to be the star of the look.

Samantha and Chaitanya followed the nuptial ceremonies with a star-studded reception for extended family and friends. The glitzy affair was organised in Chennai on October 21 followed by the second reception event was hosted in November at their hometown in Hyderabad.

Samantha and Chaitanya met in 2009 on the sets of their debut film Ye Maaya Chesave. Their on-screen chemistry garnered them a nickname, “ChaySam”.

During a post-nuptial interview, Akkineni revealed, "It took us eight years to be at the same point. And there were times when we wanted to work it out, but external factors. It took us a very long time to be in the same space".