Samantha Akkineni Shows Off Her Abs in Head-to-toe Louis Vuitton; See Pics

Actress Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian film industry, and has now become a household name all over India with The Family Man 2. The actress is also known for her fashion sense and her jaw-dropping pictures. Recently, the actress made headlines when she wore a stunning outfit consisting of the luxury French fashion brand Louis Vuitton. The actress’ fans flooded the comment section of the post with compliments.

In the pictures, Samantha can be seen wearing monogrammed LV bralette and trousers. She also carried a bag from the same brand and wore Louis Vuitton boots. She captioned the post with a heart emoji and tagged the brand.

The actress also recently went on a vacation with her friends. She shared pictures of herself cycling and river rafting from the trip.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Samantha talked about her brief break from films. She said, “I am taking a small break for a month or so. I haven’t signed anything new. When I come back from the break, I will start listening to the scripts. Right now, I don’t have any projects in the pipeline."

On the work front, Samantha currently shot for Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam. The film also stars Malayalam actor Dev Mohan in the lead role. She will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

