Samantha Akkineni Misses 'Grand Adventures' with Naga Chaitanya, See Pic

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Hash make for an adorable trio in this throwback picture.

  Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 5:50 PM IST
Samantha Akkineni has reminisced the good old days in a social media post when she could go out with her husband Naga Chaitanya and pet dog Hash. The post comes after the actress, like rest of us, has been in self-quarantine and has not stepped out while following government guidelines amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Samantha shared and adorable pic of Naga Chaitanya taking her and Hash for a drive. "Going on a grand adventure. Almost," she captioned the picture. The trio pose all smiles for the camera and Hash seems delighted to go out with the lovey-dovey couple on a car ride.

Recently, the actress celebrated her 33rd birthday at home and Naga Chaitanya baked a cake for her. She also revealed that she is taking online lessons from English actress Helen Mirren during the lockdown.

Samantha has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, Mersal and Rangasthalam. She impressed all with her role in Super Deluxe last year.

