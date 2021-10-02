Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya Announce Divorce, Heartbroken Fans Say 'Don't Do This To Us'

South Indian stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya on Saturday announced that they would be parting ways as husband and wife after 4 years of being married to each other. The actors took to their respective social media handles to confirm the news. The announcement came amid the rumours of their divorce that were doing the rounds for quite some time now. “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," the joint statement of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya read.

Naturally, fans of Samantha and Chay are heartbroken, and they took to the comment section of their posts to let their feelings known. One user wrote, “this is really heart breaking ," while another wrote, “Omg please don’t do this to us!"

Take a look at how netizens reacted:

RELATED NEWS Sara Ali Khan Twins with Dad Saif in Childhood Pic, Arjun Kapoor Trolls Malaika Arora for Smiling in Sleep

End of the Era Most lovable couples in TFI Iia jarugutundi except cheyaledu #ChaySam pic.twitter.com/4Dvi7cPXiT— Mahesh_Mahi (@UrsMaheshMahi) October 2, 2021

Once you start Shipping , wish them to be together throughout the life and when they get married that happiness only a shipper can experience but after all this happiness such sudden news definitely breaks our heartAnd guess what we loose our hopes on love#ChaySam — kezie♥️ (@MsChittitherobo) October 2, 2021

Related: Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya Announce Separation, A Look At Their Love Story In Pictures

The couple’s separation rumours gained momentum when Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts and changed her name to ‘S’.

Related: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Join List Of High Profile Celebrity Couples Who Separated

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017. Rumours about their separation have been around for a while. A few weeks back, Samantha Akkineni had snapped at a reporter for asking her to comment on rumours of her separation from Naga Chaitanya as she was leaving the Tirumala temple. “Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?" she said. Videos of the exchange had gone viral online.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.