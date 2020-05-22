MOVIES

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Attend Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Roka Ceremony

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj get engaged

Families of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj organised a roka ceremony on Thursday. Among those who attended were Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 8:37 AM IST
Samantha Akkineni and her hubby Naga Chaitanya attended the roka ceremony of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj on Thursday. The event was an intimate affair with only close ones of the couple and their respective families taking part in the festivities. The ceremony was held at Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios.

Now, Samantha has shared some pictures of herself and Naga Chaitanya from the private gathering. In one pic they are seated and are seen having a good time. Samantha was seen dressed in an ethnic yellow dress as she glowed in the sun. Naga Chaitanya opted for a checkered shirt and trousers and complimented his wife every bit. Samantha also shared that she dressed up after two months for Rana and Miheeka's engagement ceremony.

Check out the couple's pics from Rana and Miheeka's roka ceremony below.

Samantha also shared an unseen pic from Rana and Miheeka's roka ceremony to wish the couple. Both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya join Rana and Miheeka's families in the picture. "Thankyou for bringing us the best news of 2020 ❤️ @ranadaggubati @miheeka ... here’s to your happily ever after (sic)," she wrote on the caption.

Meanwhile, Nani also congratulated Rana. Rana shared a snapshot of the message that Nani sent him upon hearing the news through social media.

Rana and Miheeka are yet to announce a date of marriage.

