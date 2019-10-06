Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their Two Year Anniversary, Ten Year Story
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni got married in Goa on October 6, 2017. Today marks their two years of union.
image of Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, courtesy of Instagram
It is often said that no matter how unexpected and fearful the future ahead is, the past shines bright and unwavering always. While the saying might not mean anything to most people, it is something that married couples can definitely understand. No matter how much time passes for a couple, the happiness and celebratory feelings that surround an anniversary never fade.
Samantha Akkineni clebrated her two year anniversary with Naga Chaitanya as she posted several pictures of the lovely duo on Instagram. Sharing images and videos, Samantha wrote, "Stronger and stronger .. two year anniversary and a ten year story .. stuck on you @chayakkineni ❤️ #tenyearstory #secondanniversary (sic)."
Keeping this in mind, Telugu actor Rana Daggubati gave his best wishes to his brother Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha Akkineni on their second marriage anniversary. He wished the two in an Instagram post calling them "lovelies" and shared a picture of the happy couple from their wedding.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Anniversary you lovelies ❤️❤️❤️ Have an awesome year!! @chayakkineni @samantharuthprabhuoffl
Other celebrities who reacted to the lovely pictures of the couple include Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Nandu Reddy and Hansika Motwani. They all reacted with much love and affection on Instagram.
Samantha's last release was Oh Baby, which won hearts of the audiences and did good business at the box office as well.
Samantha got married to Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in 2017.
