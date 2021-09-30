Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Planning to Have a Baby: Report

Telugu film industry superstars and couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s relationship status has recently grabbed headlines. For the last couple of months, it has been reported that they are separated and are headed to divorce. This started when Samantha dropped ‘Akkineni’ on her social media accounts. The actors have been asked about the rumours a few times but they have both never given a direct answer to the questions. However, according to new reports, Samantha and Chaitanya are worried about these divorce rumours as they are planning to have a baby.

According to a report in Great Andhra, Samantha has taken a break from work and even refuted rumours of leaving Hyderabad. A source quoted in the report said, “Samantha is very family oriented, as we all know. Sam and Naga Chaitanya are actually planning to expand their family. She is not listening to any scripts of late."

Samantha’s pregnancy rumours have surfaced time and again. In an interview with Film Companion, Samantha had said that she will not appear in films for a few years after her child is born. The actress said that she did not have a rosy childhood, and wants to give her child everything she did not have. The actress added that she has utmost respect for working mothers, but she will take a break to take care of her child.

Recently, in an Ask-Me-Anything session on Instagram, Samantha was asked by a fan, “Are you really shifting to Mumbai?” Samantha replied, “I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very (happily).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam. She will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya’s latest release Love Story has broken several box-office records. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film also stars Sai Pallavi.

Chaitanya and Samantha have worked in several films together. They impressed audiences with their chemistry in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), Autonagar Surya (2014) and Manam (2014). They started dating on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave.

