Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Spotted at Hyderabad Airport After Flying From Maldives

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya took off to Maldives last week to ring in the latter’s 34th birthday. The couple enjoyed their time to the fullest in the island country. After a week-long vacation in the exotic location, the husband and wife duo headed back to the pavilion. During the wee hours on November 29, the couple returned from the Maldives and were clicked at the Hyderabad airport as they made their way back home.

In the photos now doing the rounds across social media, Samantha and Chaitanya sported casual looks at the airport and donned safety face masks.

Naga Chaitanya looked handsome in a blue T-shirt with dark coloured cargo pants. He wore a backpack and a pair of white sneakers. Samantha, who still seems in her vacay mood, gave some beach vibes. She opted for a grey T-shirt paired with a denim jacket and dark blue printed shorts. She wore a pair of white sneakers and completed her look by leaving her tresses open.

Take a look at the photos:

To wish her husband on his birthday, Samantha shared a picture of him taken with a picturesque backdrop against it. She wrote on Instagram, ”Always living life on your own terms @chayakkineni .. Wishing you only happiness always and forever”.

Chaitanya is next set to feature in Love Story directed by Sekhar Kammula. The Telugu-language romantic drama has Sai Pallavi as the female protagonist. The filming resumed in September after months of halt due to the nationwide lockdown. A release date is yet to be confirmed.

Samantha will be seen in The Family Man Season 2 and Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. She is currently busy hosting her own talk show, SamJam. The show began streaming on Aha video, November 1 onwards.