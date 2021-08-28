Samantha Akkineni Opens up on Marriage with Naga Chaitanya, Nusrat Jahan to Not Name Her Baby's Father

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are a power couple of the South Indian film industry. However, ever since Samantha removed the surname Akkineni from her Twitter and Instagram accounts, speculations about troubles in their marriage started doing the rounds. Samantha now clarified on the same in an interview with Film Companion.

Bengali film actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a son on Thursday. The actor, who has been in a live-in relationship with actor Yash Dasgupta since 2020, has refused to divulge the name of her baby’s father. After her child’s birth, single mothers of Kolkata have come out in her support.

Vicky Kaushal and director Aditya Dhar were supposed to reunite after the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike but seems like the movie may not get made after all.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the Mumbai residence of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli in connection with an alleged drugs case. After this, Armaan has been arrested and taken into custody by the agency.

Vishal Dadlani and Aditya Narayan opened champagne bottles at Indian Idol 12 success party. Sonu Kakkar was also present at the bash.

