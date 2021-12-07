Samantha Akkineni Opens Up on 'Relentless' Attack by Fans Following Her Split With Naga Chaitanya

Following her split with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni had found herself on the receiving end of trolling as fans and netizens came up with theories surrounding their divorce and blamed the actress for the same. In early October, the estranged couple had announced their separation through a joint statement on social media, ending their four-year marriage. Soon after, fans of the couple who were taken aback by their decision theorised several instances from Samantha having affairs to her having an abortion. She had taken a stand against the trolling, and now, in an interview with Film Companion, she expressed that the attack on her was relentless.

Expressing her gratitude for her fans, she said, “Yes, they are going to troll and abuse you but then, disagreements happen even between friends and family, right?”

She added that while she did not expect unconditional acceptance from fans, they could have communicated in a different manner.

“A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless," she said about the continuous online attack and trolling.’

She further said that she didn’t have any expectations from this year with everything that happened in her personal life. “All my carefully laid plans have crumbled. I have no expectations, I am open to whatever the future has in store for me. I just know that I will give it my very best," Samantha said.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni recently bagged her first international film, ‘Arrangements of Love,’ to be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of ‘Downtown Abbey’ fame. According to Variety, ‘Arrangements of Love’ is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari. Samantha plays the role of a strong-minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old progressive bisexual Tamil woman who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search.

