Samantha Akkineni Parties With Trisha Krishnan, Keerthy Suresh Amid Naga Chaitanya Split Reports

Samantha Akkineni treats her fans with snippets from ‘The week that was.’ And it looks like a whole lot of fun. The carousel of pictures she shared with her contemporaries, Samantha’s joyous seven-day fest ended with a note of gratitude. In the first of the series, the actress shared a selfie from a get-together, starring actresses Trisha Krishna, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The girls were surely having a good time as they posed with roses and flashed their brightest smiles. Samantha followed it up with a boomerang clip with Keerthy. The post, as expected, did not miss cute and adorable sights of her pet pooches, Hash and Sasha.

Sharing the post, Samantha wrote, “The week that was,” adding “thank you for such an amazing evening.”

At the recently held South Indian International Movie Awards in Hyderabad, Samantha won the best actress award for her work in the 2019 film Oh! Baby!. The fantasy comedy is a remake of the 2014 South Korean drama Miss Granny.

An elated Samantha shared a poster from the film on her Instagram stories and penned down a note of thanks. She extended her gratitude towards SIIMA for acknowledging her performance.She wrote, "OhBaby is a gift that keeps on giving. Thankyou Nandini Reddy. You know I love you, come let's make another amazing movie together. Congratulations to all the winners.”

The 34-year-old actress will next be seen in the period drama Shakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar. The mythological drama film is adapted from the Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Samantha will depict Shakuntala and Dev Mohan will essay the character of the king of the Puru Dynasty, Dushyanta. Samantha will star alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The upcoming romantic comedy is based on a love triangle and is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

