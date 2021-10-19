Samantha Akkineni Plays Tug of War With Her Tribe, Says She Will 'Survive'

Samantha Akkineni has shared a fun video on Instagram, where the actress can be seen playing tug of war with her friends. The clip was originally posted by her friend and designer Shilpa Reddy. The entire group is seen laughing uncontrollably. In the end, they all fall down on the floor, still chuckling hard. In the caption, Samantha wrote, “Beautiful, crazy, fun, unwinding week that passed in a jiffy with my besties. Note to self - never participate in group activities with insanely fit , crazy competitive families. You will be hurt. You will feel pain,” followed by a couple of hashtags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Last week, Samantha made her first public appearance after announcing separation. She visited a veterinary clinic in Hyderabad with her dogs. She was seen waiting at the health centre dressed in a white shirt and jeans.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who were married for three years, released a statement regarding their separation on October 2. The couple got married after dating for several years in 2017. The duo released a mutual statement that read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.”

Samantha made her digital debut with the web series The Family Man season 2. She played the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter, Raji. Her last film release, Jaanu was a remake of the Tamil film ’96. Directed by C. Prem Kumar, the romantic drama also starred Sharwanand.

The actress made an appearance on television in Jr NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu recently. She has signed for films including Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam.

