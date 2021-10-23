Samantha Akkineni Posts Breathtaking Pic from Uttarakhand As Her Char Dham Yatra Comes to an End

South star Samantha Akkineni decided to go on Char Dham yatra to Uttarakhand after announcing her separation with husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress, who landed in Rishikesh earlier this week, shared a series of photos from the picturesque location on Instagram. On Saturday, Samantha informed fans that her spiritual trip came to an end and it was her dream to visit “this paradise on Earth".

Sharing a photo with her “soul sister" Shilpa Reddy, Samantha wrote, “End of an amazing trip. #CharDhamYatra #yamanotri #gangotri #kedarnath #badrinath I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas… ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery… the abode of Gods. It has been everything I hoped it would. Serene and majestic… a complex confusion between myth and reality. Absolutely breathtaking!! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart. And all the more special because I got to experience it with you @shilpareddy.official #soulsister." (sic)

Samantha Akkineni Shares Pictures from Her Visit to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram

On Friday, Samantha gave a glimpse of her visit to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s Ashram, also known as the Beatles Ashram. She shared a series of pictures and videos and captioned it, “To stand where the Beatles once did. At Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram where they practised ‘Transcendental Meditation’ and wrote some of their famous songs.. 48 of them."

Earlier this month, Samantha announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. In 2016, the couple made their relationship public and on October 7, 2017, they tied the knot. On October 2, 2021, the couple filed for divorce.

Samantha’s statement read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

