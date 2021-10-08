Samantha Akkineni Reacts to Affair, Abortion Accusations Post Split from Naga Chaitanya: This Won't Break Me

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, popularly known as ChaySam, called off their nearly four-year-long marriage as they announced splitting formally on social media on October 2. Since then, rumours about how she has had affairs outside of marriage and abortions have been all over. Finally, Samantha took to Instagram story to react to these rumours.

Taking to Instagram stories, she sent a strong message, writing, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

In an Instagram post earlier, Samantha hinted at questions being raised at her because she is a woman. She shared a quote written by author Farida, which read, “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals (sic)."

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017. The couple’s separation rumours gained momentum when Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts and changed her name to S.

