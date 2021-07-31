Samantha Akkineni Removes Her Name on Instagram, Twitter; Replaces it with 'S'

South actress Samantha Akkineni has changed her display name on Instagram and Twitter to simply ‘S’. However, her display name on Facebook still reads Samantha Akkineni. She is yet to explain why she has changed her name to ‘S’ on other social media handles. The actress married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 and changed her from Samantha Ruth Prabhu name to Samantha Akkineni.

Samantha made her digital debut with The Family Man 2. This also marks the actress’ first Hindi project. Her work in the show has earned her rave reviews. The role of Raji demanded a lot of stunts and action sequences. Last month, she posted a note of gratitude for Yannick Ben, action director for the series. Samantha thanked him for training her to do all of the stunts herself. She also gave a special thankyou to him for pushing her to give her all even when every part of her body ached. “I have a solid fear of heights but I jumped off that building only because I knew you had my back,” shared Samantha while sharing one of her unedited scenes from the show.

Raj and DK’s The Family Man 2 also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Shahab Ali, among others. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam are lined up next for Samantha.

