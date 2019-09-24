Samantha Akkineni Reveals Bedroom Secrets, Says Pillow is 1st Wife to Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are truly couple goals. However, while giving away her bedroom secrets in a candid interaction, Samantha revealed one thing Naga Chaitanya prefers more than her.

During an interaction with Lakshmi Manchu on the latter's talk show, Samantha revealed that Chaitanya’s first wife always comes as an obstacle between them all the time. She quipped (via), “Pillow is the 1st wife to Chaitanya, even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us. And now it's enough, I guess I have said a lot of things.”

Recently, Nagarjuna Akkineni, who turned 60 a few days ago, had a gala time with his family in Spain. He was accompanied by Samantha and Naga Chaitanya for an incredible family outing.

Samantha also penned a heartfelt wish for her father-in law, calling Nagarjuna the "king".

"What everyone seeks you have found ...just being around you I have learned to only look within for happiness ... It is your beautiful mind , the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of the people you love ..you have defeated age my mama . Happy birthday king. You will continue to inspire generation after generation. You are pure goals," she wrote along with a photograph of Nagarjuna that saw him having fun time in a pool.

Samantha's last release was Oh Baby, which won hearts of the audiences and did good business at the box office as well.

Samantha got married to Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in 2017.

(With inputs from IANS)

