Samantha Akkineni Reveals How She Once Got a Message from Anushka Sharma on Instagram

Samantha Akkineni revealed how she once got a message from Anushka Sharma on Instagram. The former said that Anushka once reacted to one of her Instagram Stories and her reaction was ‘Wait, what?’. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress shared when she received an unexpected message from a celebrity, “I felt that when Anushka Sharma reacted to one of my stories. It was like wait, what?" Adding, “I think Anushka Sharma posts really valuable engagement. I just feel like her Instagram page really empowers and makes you feel happy inside.”

Samantha was also asked her bucket list of actors she wanted to work with when she aspired to join the industry. She took three names – Mahesh Babu, Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan. Well, she blushed the most and laughed the hardest while saying the last name. Samantha, who has made great fame for herself in the South Indian film industry, has already worked with the South superstars. She worked with Suriya in the 2014 film Anjaam and the 2016 film 24. The actress shared screen space with Mahesh Babu in multiple Telugu films such as Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Brahmotsavam and Dookudu. However, the actress is yet to work with SRK in a film. When asked if she has worked with SRK, Samantha sulked and said that is one of the dreams yet to be fulfilled.

