Samantha Akkineni Reveals New Furry Member of Family With Adorable Pictures

Actress Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian film industry, and has now become a household name all over India with The Family Man 2. The actress is also known for her fashion sense and her jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram. However, Samantha recently made headlines when she introduced the latest addition to her family. The actress, who is already a dog parent with pit-bull hash, has also adopted a pup named Saasha from the same breed.

In the pictures shared by Smaantha, she can be seen posing with both her pets. She wrote, “Cleaned the 19th puddle of pee today and it’s only 9 am . but the cherry on the cake has to be the moment that I sat down with my coffee thinking ha!! 5 minutes of calm now .. only to notice one tiny little monster running with her dripping pee pad all around the house.. and suddenly my coffee isn’t strong enough. Say hello to SAASHA (Sic)."

Celebs took to comment section to drop adorable notes for the new dog-mom. Dia Mirza said, “"Babies pee a - lotttttt but what a cutie!!!!!!" while Laxmi Manchu wrote, “"Congrats on becoming a mom again… pitbull huh. Big ones yo! Happy pee cleaning for a few months to come.. I just got the red room carpet double cleaned cos Lola doesn’t believing in going out to do her business. Fingers crossed she won’t do it now!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha currently shot for Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam. The film also stars Malayalam actor Dev Mohan in the lead role. She will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here