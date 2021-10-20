Samantha Akkineni Opens Up About ‘Extremely Inhumane’ Questions She Hates Answering in Interviews

Actress Samantha Akkineni, who recently called off her four-year-long marriage with her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, in a new interview spoke about the ‘extremely inhumane’ questions that she hates answering in interviews. Talking to Filmfare, the actress said, “I mean you know, when people ask you a question acting like they care but they’re just looking for their next headline? Yeah. Those kinds of questions, I think, are extremely inhumane.”

She continued, “Even when they’re asking that question, I know they are looking for their headline. So, it’s okay. Two can play this game."

Meanwhile, Samantha recently responded to “false rumours and stories" being spread against her after she and Chaitanya announced their separation. In a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Samantha said divorce is “an extremely painful process" anyway but the “relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult.

“They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me," the 34-year-old actress wrote.

