Samantha Akkineni Roped in for Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’s Next: Report

South actress Samantha Akkineni has apparently given thumbs up to essay the role of popular Carnatic singer Bangalore Nagarathnamma.

According to a report in Times of India, veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao had been preparing to make a bilingual biopic on cultural activist and courtesan, Bangalore Nagarathnamma for a while. He reportedly approached Samantha Akkineni to play the revolutionary scholar and the actress is on-board as she loved the script and the characterization.

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is known for creating films across multiple genres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi language. If the reports turn out to be true, he will be sitting on the director chair after a hiatus of over seven years. His last directorial venture was 2013 Telugu film, Welcome Obama.

So far, the Rangasthalam actress and the National Award-winning director have not given out any official statement to confirm the reports. Rumours have it that the project is expected to go on floors next year.

Meanwhile, Samantha is all set to make her digital debut with the second season of The Family Man. It stars Manoj Bajpayee as the face of the series, which is the brainchild of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

Apart from this, the Southern beauty has a slew of films in her kitty including C. Prem Kumar’s remake of ’96, titled Jaanu opposite Sharwanand.

She will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

