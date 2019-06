Samantha Akkineni Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours in Social Media Post, Releases First Song of Oh Baby

Damnnn ....... is she ? When you find out please let us know https://t.co/Gk3oYnABYU — Baby Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 10, 2019

Media reports claiming that Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni was pregnant with Naga Chaitanya's baby led the former to respond in an epic way. Rubbishing all rumours that she was expecting, Akkineni wrote on social media, "Damnnn ....... is she ? When you find out please let us know (sic)."Akkineni and Chaitanya tied the knot in October 2017 and news related to their pregnancy have been spreading ever since. However, Akkineni recently slammed all reports in the matter, while also calling out the involved publications.On the movies front, Akkineni's Oh Baby teaser clip was released on May 25. The film follows the life of Savitri, a 70-year-old single mother (played by actress Lakshmi), who, by means not revealed in teaser, gets transformed into a younger woman named Swathi (played by Samantha). Oh Baby is a Telugu film directed by BV Nandini Reddy and is an official remake of South Korean comedy Miss Granny (2014).Read: Samantha Akkineni's Oh Baby Teaser is Cuteness Loaded with Musical Fun, Watch Here Akkineni also released the first song from Oh Baby on Monday as she wrote, "Here comes the love song from #OhBaby. I'm sure you will enjoy (sic)." Titled Naalo Maimarapu, the romantic track is composed by Mickey J Meyer, sung by Mohana Bhogaraju and lyrics penned by Bhaksarabhatla. The lyrical video explores the relationship between Akkineni and Naga Shourya's character in Oh Baby.Listen to Naalo Maimarapu song here: