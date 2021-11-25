Samantha Akkineni Says 2021 was 'Rough' for Her. Is it Because of Naga Chaitanya Divorce?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the annual roundtable conference hosted by Anupam Chopra for Film Companion. She will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Adarsh Gourav. In a teaser video, all the appearing actors are asked to describe how 2021 was for them in one word. Samantha says ‘Rough’. She may be hinting at her divorce with Naga Chaitanya and the months in the lead up to the formal announcement by the couple in October first week.

Read: Friends of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya in a Fix After Couple Announce Separation

Samantha also went gaga over Priyanka Chopra roasting her husband Nick Jonas in a Netflix comedy special called Jonas Brothers' Family Roast. She took to the Instagram handle to applaud PeeCee for her funny digs at the Jonas brothers, especially Nick. She shared a short clip in her Instagram Stories and put an ‘Amazing’ sticker. In the clip, Priyanka can be seen roasting Nick as she says, “I'm honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas.”

Samantha was recently invited to be part of IFFI’s 52nd edition in Goa as a guest and speaker. Participating in an In-conversation session on Creating Cult Icons: India’s own James Bond with The Family Man, held on the sidelines of the 52nd International Film Festival of India, Samantha said, “Raji was so new, unique and exciting. It allowed me to explore a new dimension and the actor in me couldn’t refuse this challenge."

Read: Naga Chaitanya Buys New House While Samantha Akkineni Continues to Stay at Their Old Mansion

After the success of The Family Man 2, Samnatha is also planning to do a full fledged Bollywood film under Taapsee Pannu’s banner Outsider Films, report has claimed.

Meanwhile, she is all set to shoot for a dance number in Pushpa- Part I. This will the first time that the U Turn actress will be doing a song sequence in a film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.