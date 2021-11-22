Samantha Akkineni Says Family Man 2 'Benefited Me Tremendously': 'I Wanted to Take a Risk...'

Samantha Akkineni, whose mainstream popularity has skyrocketed after playing the ruthless Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter in the second season of The Family Man, has said that the role gave her an opportunity to play a multi-dimensional character which eventually helped her grow as an actor.

“As an actor, I always want to push my boundaries and explore unfamiliar emotions. Women actors tend to get unidimensional characters and it becomes difficult to portray them as there is fear of your performance becoming repetitive. With Raji, it was so different and exciting as it allowed me to explore a new dimension,” she was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. The actress was speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The 34-year-old actor, whose credits include Telugu and Tamil films like Eega, Mahanati, Mersal, and Super Deluxe, said she decided to take a risk with the character as she wanted to grow as an artiste.

“I wanted to take a risk so that there was growth for the actor that I am. It was a decision that has benefited me tremendously. It has opened up so many new avenues for me. Also, the audiences nowadays are kind of able to separate the character from the actor," Samantha added.

Apart from her professional life, Samantha Akkineni has also been in the news for her personal life. The actress recently announced her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. The former couple issued a joint statement on social media and informed fans about their split.

Chaitanya and Samantha made the separation announcement just days before their fourth wedding anniversary. Later that month, Samantha also deleted her photos with Chaitanya from her Instagram. The actors had a destination wedding in Goa in 2017.

