Samantha Akkineni Says She Is 'Ready to Feel Good Things' After Divorce from Naga Chaitanya

Days after shutting a troll who made a personal remark against her marital status and character, actress Samantha Akkineni says she is “ready to feel good things". The Telugu star has shared an empowering message on her Instagram Story. Samantha has been in the news for her professional as well as personal life. She recently parted ways with her husband Naga Chaitanya.

Sharing a beautiful scenery of the golden hour on her Instagram Story, Samantha wrote, “Ok universe I’m ready to feel good things. Make me feel good things."

Earlier this month, Samantha said that she had “no expectations" from 2022, as her carefully-laid plans “crumbled" in 2021. She was making a reference to her recent separation from her husband of four years, Naga Chaitanya.

In an appearance on Film Companion’s retrospective on 2021’s best performers, Samantha spoke about the social media trolling that she is often subjected to. She also spoke about the emotional devastation she experienced in the wake of her separation. Samantha and Chaitanya announced their split in October 2021, putting an end to rumours that had circulated for weeks.

“With everything that has happened in my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations. All my carefully-laid plans have crumbled, so I have no expectations. I’m open to whatever the future has in store for me, I’ll give it my very best," Samantha said.

On the work front, Samantha has been garnering praises for her special dance song in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part I. Her performance in The Family Man 2 also brought her critical acclaim and several accolades.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.