Samantha Akkineni Says Sorry for The Family Man 2 Controversy: 'I Didn't Mean to Hurt Anyone'

Samantha Akkineni, who made her Hindi debut with the second season of The Family Man, has reacted to the controversy surrounding the show. The sophomore season of the Amazon Prime Video series has actor Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari pitted against Samantha’s Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil.

Before the release, the series faced opposition from Rajya Sabha member and MDMK leader Vaiko and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) founder Seeman, who demanded to stop the broadcast of the show for showing Tamil Eelam in a negative light.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha apologised for hurting people’s sentiments, without addressing the topic directly. “I allow people to have their own opinions. If they decided to stay with that opinion, I am very sorry for hurting anyone’s sentiments. I sincerely apologise as it was not something I intended on doing at all. I did not mean to hurt anyone. So, if I did, I am extremely sorry. I am glad that, though, once the show did release, a lot of the noise stopped. I guess some saw it wasn’t so bad after all. For the people who didn’t and still continue to hold resentment, I sincerely apologise.”

At the time of the controversy, The Family Man 2 makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK had said they respect the sentiments of Tamil people and have come up with “a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story". The second season received critical appreciation for the performances and gripping storytelling.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here