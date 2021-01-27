Samantha Akkineni Says 'The Family Man 2' Role is Her Favourite by Far

Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni has opened up on social media during an 'Ask Me Anything' session saying The Family Man 2 role is her favourite thus far. She also named her Oh Baby role as one of her favourites alongside The Family Man, which marks her debut on any digital platform.

During her interaction with fans, one of them questioned Samantha, "Favourite role/character you have played until now?"

The actress said in response, "My favourite role is a tie between Oh Baby and The Family Man."

A short teaser of The Family Man 2 has already been released by the makers Raj and DK. In it, everyone is searching for agent Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee), who seems to have gone missing. His wife Suchitra (Priyamani) and kids are shown to be worrying about him as he does not pick up their calls.

Samantha has joined the action thriller web series in season two, as an antagonist. Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee), while struggling to balance his personal and professional lives, will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji, played by Samantha.

All episodes stream from from February 12 on Amazon Prime Video.