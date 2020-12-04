Samantha Akkineni Serves This Business Look for Her Recent SamJam Episode

South actress Samantha Akkineni is certainly a style diva and her social media pictures are proof. The star's latest Instagram post shows us her business look in a pin-striped jumpsuit. Samantha complemented her look with nude high-heel sandals and golden junk jewelry. The actress opted for a matte finish makeup look and chose a maroon lip colour.

Her post received over 1.1 million likes. Actor Richie Kul commented on her post, "Classy as always Sam". Actor Vimala Raman commented, "Pretty".

Samantha's talk show SamJam has been receiving an overwhelming response after the premiere. The first episode which is being aired on online streaming platform aha featured Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha recently took a romantic getaway with husband Naga Chaitanya to the Maldives. The stunning diva gave a few glimpses from her beach vacation with the amazing pictures. Fans could not stop gushing over the candid moments of the diva that were caught on the camera. The couple returned to their home some time back. It is being reported that Samantha will resume shooting for her chat show SamJam yet again.

Pinkvilla reports that Samantha will soon begin shooting for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The movie will be directed by Vignesh Shivan. Apart from that, Samantha will also be seen in the second season of Amazon Prime series, The Family Man that stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The first season of the series had already received an overwhelming response from the audience and the same is being expected from the upcoming season as well.