Samantha Akkineni Set to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Taapsee Pannu's Production? Details Inside

Samantha Akkineni, who has been in the news lately after her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya, is now focused on her professional life. After all the appreciation that she received for her work in the amazon prime series ‘The Family Man 2’, the actor is reportedly up for more Hindi language projects. Reports also suggest that Samantha has already signed her first Hindi language film and will soon be making an official announcement.

As per the latest reports, Samantha has been approached to play the leading lady in a Bollywood film that will be bankrolled by none other than actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently launched her own production house ‘Outsiders Films’.

It is being said that Taapsee’s Outsiders Films is contemplating producing a female-centric thriller starring Samantha. The official announcement regarding this project will be made soon, according to a report in BollywoodLife.

Besides, there are also reports that Samantha has purchased a flat in Mumbai to focus on her career in the Hindi film industry. As far as other projects are concerned, she currently has ‘Shaakuntalam’ in Telugu and ‘Kaathu Vaakulla Rendu Kaadhal’ in Tamil. Samantha will be seen in the role of Shakuntala in the film ‘Shaakuntalam’, which is inspired by a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa.

Post her separation with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been traveling a lot. After her spiritual trip to Uttarakhand with close friend Shilpa Reddy, the Eega actress headed to Dubai.

On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via a joint statement which they posted on their respective social media accounts.

“To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” the note read.

