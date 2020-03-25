Samantha Akkineni Shares Adorable Quarantine Pic of Naga Chaitanya with Pet Dog Hash

South actors Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are regarded as one of the power couples in the industry. During these testing times of the ongoing global crisis, this stunning pair does not seem to leave a moment blue and is seen making the most of their isolation time together.

Samantha recently treated fans with a picture of hubby reclining with their pooch, Hash. She captioned the cute pic as,"#quaranteam (sic)." In the image that captures the back-side of their four-legged baby and Chay, we see him lounging on the floor with Hash resting over daddy cool.

The couple is extremely close to their pet and we see lovely glimpses of him on social media platforms.

Few days ago, Samantha hosted a celebration on eve of the first birthday of Hash and shared an emotional message. Taking to the photo-sharing platform, she revealed that before Hash she lost a pet dog named Bugaboo, owing to a terrible Parvovirus.

“I remember crying so hard I rolled from the dining to the entrance of our apartment, blaming myself and promising I wouldn’t get another dog ....... A month or so later Chay started bringing up the topic of another dog because as always Chay knows best ... and on one occasion when I was in a particularly good mood I gave in ... he found Hash for me (sic)," she said.

Talking about her work projects, Samantha will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Sekhar Kammula's Love Story opposite Sai Pallavi.

