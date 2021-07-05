Samantha Akkineni Shares Heartwarming Post on Oh Baby’s Second Anniversary

Samantha Akkineni shared a series of photos from the shooting days of her film Oh Baby to mark its second anniversary. She has included a bunch of happy behind-the-scene moments with the crew. The pictures were an instant hit on the portal with over one million likes in less than three hours. The Telugu comedy film was directed by B V Nandini Reddy. It is a remake of a South Korean movie named Miss Granny. Lakshmi, Sajja Teja, Pragathi, Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh and Urvashi were seen in important roles.

Captioning the unforgettable moments, she wrote, “A movie that I will cherish with all my heart. Oh baby will always be that movie I fondly look back at. More so for the people, I got to make it with. The laughter on sets, the goof ups, the wholehearted trust and the everlasting friendships…The little movie with the biggest heart.” In one of the photos, Samantha can be seen smiling away with both Lakshmi and Nandini.

Samantha has also shared some moments on Instagram Stories that have been posted by her friends, fans and fellow actors celebrating the movie’s second anniversary.

Nandini also penned a note for Oh Baby’s second anniversary and announced her new film. Expressing her gratitude, she said, “They say some stories choose you. That’s exactly what happened with Oh Baby and me. She found me…Thank you, the universe and my team of wonderful actors and technicians and producers for believing in this beautiful story and to all of you who have loved Oh Baby.”

Actor Sajja Teja, who was also part of the film, took to Instagram Stories to share a poster of the film. He wrote ‘2 years of this magical blockbuster’ and also asked his fans and followers to tell him their favourite scene from the movie.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/tejasajja123/2610831161169177469/

Many film enthusiasts and fans have flooded social media platforms with stills and posters from the movie.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here